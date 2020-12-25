Dierbergs Markets, McBride Homes and the city of Crestwood have announced the joint development of the former Crestwood Mall site. The 47-acre property is located off Watson Road, just east of Sappington Road.
Dierbergs and McBride have the site under contract, following months of negotiations with the owner, Urbanstreet Group.
“We know the Crestwood community will love seeing this area come to life again and are excited to be part of the redevelopment process” said Greg Dierberg, president and CEO of Dierbergs Markets. “We are putting a lot of thought into the design of our store and the complementary commercial space, and are looking forward to collaborating with the team at McBride on this incredible new project.”
The western portion of the development will feature a full service, approximately 70,000 square-foot grocery store, with additional restaurant and retail users.
The eastern portion of the site will focus on residential housing, with a mix of product lines by McBride Homes. The community will feature 81 single family homes in total.
“This is the most exciting piece of ground in the Crestwood area,” said John Eilermann Jr., chairman and CEO of McBride Homes. “This tract of land has a long history and is very well known in the metro area, and now we are thrilled to be a part of such an exciting joint development with Dierbergs.”
Crestwood Mayor Grant Mabie said the city is “thrilled” to have two partners who have a comprehensive plan for the site,.
“Dierbergs and McBride are two of the top private companies in St. Louis with long track records of successful developments, and we look forward to working with them to turn their plans into a completed project.”
Elite Development Services, a joint venture between McBride Homes and J.H. Berra Construction, will develop the land with Dierbergs.