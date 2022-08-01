Don Corrigan’s article “A Battle Over Books” in the July 22 issue seems to be a bit of a deflection and a deception. He selects examples of books cleverly so as to imply that the objections to inappropriate books are rooted in racism and homophobia, two of the Marxist left’s favorite slurs now applied to people who advocate for limited government, free markets and expansive individual rights and freedoms (all the things that made America prosperous).
Those books aren’t the problem I know about. I challenge the Webster-Kirkwood Times to print images from books he did not mention and are available in school libraries. You won’t because you can’t. Several have been shown to me that exhibit photographs which meet Missouri statutory definitions of pornography, while other more cartoonish ones depict or describe degrading acts of sexual depravity that would turn the stomachs of those same parents who are flocking into stores to buy the books the article mentions.
Here’s a freedom-friendly idea: Don’t ban any books. How about putting Mark Twain and The Bible back in the libraries? How about teaching the classics again? Do you see any hypocrisy in the fact that a 14-year-old high schooler, in the school library, can read things your publication would refuse (for good legal reason) to publish? If something is unfit for you to print, what makes it OK for kids to read, and if you can reject content that is objectionable, why can’t concerned parents have a say on what their kids see in the school library?
Mike Neely
Bourbon, Missouri