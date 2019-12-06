One of the perks of having teenage kids is that, after about a two decade hiatus, I finally know what teenagers are talking about again. I know slang, music and general pop culture “stuff” that had fallen off my radar since I delved into graduate school and my career in my later 20’s. It’s still true that I don’t recognize about half the celebrities when I open a People magazine at the dentist’s office. But who even reads paper magazines anymore, anyway?
If you don’t have a teenager in your life, you might not know about memes. Memes are (supposedly) humorous images that are shared quickly on social media and their popularity is usually quite brief. In 2019, a blooming garden of memes have emerged around the theme “OK, Boomer.” This refers to the generational differences between Millenials and Baby Boomers who seem to disagree on a lot. It’s a disparaging answer to the complaint younger people have heard from older generations for a long time – “Kids these days … ”
Right now, Baby Boomers are between 55 and 75 years old, and they have an impactful voice in our culture. Even into their 70’s they are leading organizations and businesses. They are voting. As a group, they have a lot of wealth. Yet, (sorry, guys) they are also aging. Baby Boomers make up 22% of our population in the United States and the generation before them – the “Silent Generation” of those born between 1925 and 1945 make up about 7.5% of our population.
Baby Boomers are easy to tease —they are a big cohort with a lot of power. (I’ve teased my mom a few times in this very column.) Yet, I’ve worked with elderly people for much of my social work career, and I know that aging can bring increased isolation and loneliness, health problems and unforeseen financial needs. Not anything to tease about. In fact, in researching this article, I found that the National Institutes of Health calls this the “2030 Problem.” Aging Baby Boomers will greatly impact our health and insurance infrastructures by 2030 – and we need to prepare.
I know my “Boomers” — they’re reading this and saying, “I ain’t there yet!” I get it. And, just like all of us, I will be there someday, too. (I might point out that I am a proud and card-carrying member of Generation X.) No matter what age we are, it’s probably a good thing to cultivate a healthy humility — what more can I understand about another person? How has the time they’ve grown up in influenced them? What can I learn from them? Embracing that healthy humility, we might ask: How can I help?
As we begin this month of December, it’s a time when we strive to be generous and hopeful. The United Way is a great resource – I might encourage you to look specifically at opportunities to work with or make donations for the elderly at this time of year. Check out www.stlvolunteer.org/hvg.
I’m not saying Boomers are elderly. I’m saying we spend too much time worrying about staying young. It’s nonsensical. I think we should pay attention to how to stay old in a way that is healthy and meaningful — and that starts with how we treat our elderly now.