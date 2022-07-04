In the wake of the tragedy of the assault weapon murder of 19 students and two staff members at the elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, will anything be done to reign in the gun culture in America that seems to tolerate, as a matter of course, gun violence on the campuses of our schools?
Nothing as usual seems to be the answer given the cowardly, self-absorbed behavior of our elected officials, mostly, but not exclusively, Republicans indebted to the “pay for play” influence of the gun industry lobbies who steadfastly defend some convoluted reading of the Second Amendment to the U. S. Constitution.
The public’s attitude of “oh, well” just doesn’t cut it; not this time! Sandy Hook should have been enough already!
Fred Boeneker
Glendale