Officials from the cities of Kirkwood and Des Peres, as well as the Kirkwood School District, shared their thoughts with residents last Wednesday during a special community update session hosted by the Kirkwood-Des Peres Area Chamber of Commerce.
The session, held at The Magic House in Kirkwood, invited three guests — Mayor Tim Griffin of Kirkwood, Mayor Mark Becker of Des Peres and Kirkwood School District Superintendent David Ulrich — up on stage to answer questions posed by the chamber and attendees.
Educational Initiatives
The first question went to Superintendent Ulrich, who was asked about the Kirkwood School District’s current initiatives to enrich student education, as well as the community’s role in supporting those initiatives.
Ulrich said strong school districts and thriving communities are inextricably linked, proudly pointing out that in the past 20 years, five Kirkwood schools have been named National Blue Ribbon schools — the highest honor bestowed by the United States Department of Education.
“Right now we have four initiatives that align with our strategic plan. The first is that we’re going to remove all barriers to access to early childhood education,” Superintendent Ulrich said. “Just this summer, we were able to identify students who were unable to access early childhood education and we created a program so they would be ready for kindergarten.”
Another initiative is equitable facilities, said Ulrich, noting that an upcoming switch from grass to artificial turf athletic fields will primarily benefit girls’ sports. Also on the theme of gender equality, a third initiative aims to increase access to science, technology, engineering and mathematics classes for female students.
“Girls especially decide they are not good at math and science as early as third grade, so we have a pilot program that’s going to attack that with a hands-on approach,” he said. “Finally, we are working to make the Kirkwood School District the best place to work in St. Louis.”
Ulrich was also asked to give an update on Prop R, which was approved by voters in April 2021 to address infrastructure needs and overcrowding in Kirkwood schools. Following COVID delays, Ulrich said Prop R is currently on schedule, with several projects already completed including district-wide HVAC and security improvements, additional classrooms at Westchester Elementary School, a new high school welcome center, and ADA improvements and entrance vestibules at several elementary schools.
“All of us have dealt with disruption, but I’m proud to say we’re on time and we are under budget,” said Ulrich. “I can’t wait to welcome you into these new spaces that our kids will benefit from for generations.”
“We Have To Be Prepared”
Des Peres’ Mayor Becker was asked how his city approaches public safety, including working alongside Kirkwood.
Becker said Des Peres differs from other cities in that it has no specific police department, but rather a public safety department in which most of its members are qualified firefighters, police officers, and licensed paramedics and EMTs.
“We believe it’s a better process,” said Becker. “It allows us to get the best of the best.”
He added that one of the city’s main focuses is West County Mall, which represents 60% of all city revenue.
A separate substation within the mall contains five dedicated public safety officers. In 2022, the department added a canine unit trained to detect firearms. The German Shepherd is named Obe, after Officer John Oberkramer, who was killed while on duty more than four decades ago.
Becker said Des Peres does not have a ladder truck and works with Kirkwood’s fire department when such equipment is needed.
“We track our statistics pretty well. Violent crime is down, at least in Des Peres, but the property crimes and thefts are so frustrating,” he said. “Times have changed. You can’t leave your cars unlocked anymore. But we’re going to stay on top of things and make sure our officers have the equipment they need. There may be further things Kirkwood and Des Peres can collaborate on in the future.”
Becker praised recent efforts from the Des Peres Board of Aldermen to change zoning laws to allow for multi-family dwellings. While the move was made to clear the way for Magnolia Ridge, a luxury apartment complex planned for 13432 Manchester Road, Becker said the zoning change will also allow for future transformation of West County Mall.
“The mall isn’t going to look like that 15 years from now. They will never build another mall like that. We have to be prepared for that,” Becker said.
Benefits of Development
Kirkwood’s Mayor Griffin was asked about the city’s economic strategies, and said economic development remains a top priority for Kirkwood.
“Downtown is so critical. When people think of Kirkwood, they think of that area. We all benefit from a vibrant downtown,” he said.
Griffin said his major accomplishments in the economic arena have included the Kirkwood Performing Arts Center, as well as upcoming apartment projects including The James and Kirkwood Apartments, which will bring new taxpayers and shoppers to the downtown area.
“I hear people say, ‘Mayor, I don’t like the change. I want the old Kirkwood.’ Which old Kirkwood do you want? The one with boarded up, vacant buildings?” said Griffin. “I’m trying to help people see perspective and look at longterm benefits.”
Griffin said the city is also moving toward green energy and sustainability, championed by Kirkwood Electric’s Mark Petty, who started the city on the path to wind energy years ago. Griffin added that the city is moving to an all-electric vehicle fleet and residents will see charging stations popping up around the city in the years to come.
Griffin, who was elected in 2016 and reelected in 2020, will retire as mayor in 2024.
“The people of Kirkwood are wonderful. We don’t always agree, but we always seem to get to good decisions on things,” he said. “I hope, going forward, the next mayor and the council will keep these longterm goals of development and sustainability.”