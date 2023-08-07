A week after two teenage lifeguards and a firefighter/paramedic were honored for saving the life of a firefighter who nearly drowned at the Shrewsbury Aquatic Center in June, controversy has swelled about whether alcohol played a role in the incident.
City officials say it did not.
The near drowning happened during an after hours appreciation event for the city’s first responders at the pool on the night of June 23. The rescued firefighter spent a few days in the hospital, but was otherwise unharmed, according to Shrewsbury Fire Chief Chris Amenn.
Following the incident, posts appeared on social media, as well as several anonymous tips to this newspaper, suggesting alcohol played a role in the firefighter’s near drowning.
Shrewsbury Mayor Mike Travaglini and Fire Chief Amenn have not denied that alcohol was present at the event — attendees were free to “BYOB” (Bring Your Own Bottle/Beer) — but are adamant in noting that the rescued firefighter had not been drinking.
“To clarify, the individual who would have drowned on June 23 but for the heroic efforts of the lifeguards and firefighter rightfully praised was not drinking alcohol or otherwise engaged in any ‘games,’” Mayor Travaglini said in a statement to the Times.
The incident report, which the Times received from Fire Chief Amenn on July 31, makes no mention of alcohol.
Shrewsbury resident Lauren Odenwald, whose husband helped organize the event with other residents, said it’s “disheartening that this positive celebration has been misconstrued in any way.”
