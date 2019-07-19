I was riveted while reading Don Corrigan’s article “Squirrels: Friends or Foes?” I had always thought of squirrels as being cute little creatures that zigzagged across my yard and buried acorns. I had no idea how polarizing and destructive they could be.
As I read further into the WKT, I came across another intriguing article about Des Peres residents being upset about other woodland creatures. It seems people are concerned about the increase in the deer population and want to allow a managed deer hunt.
I love all of God’s creatures and wanted to find a peaceful solution to both of these problems that doesn’t involve poisons, guns, or death and destruction. That’s when my eyes came across another article by Linda Jarrett about setting parameters for medical marijuana as it becomes legal in Missouri, and I came up with a solution to our squirrel and deer problems. If we, as Kirkwood and Webster residents, get medical marijuana prescriptions, we can feed it to the squirrels and deer.
How will this help? Let me explain. Stoned squirrels will lose motivation to run across people’s roofs or tear up their lawn. In fact, stoned squirrels will be more likely to just eat their acorns instead of taking the time to bury them.
I have already begun to do this with the squirrels in my yard and it seems to be working. I strongly recommend putting the marijuana in some peanut butter and letting the squirrels ingest it. My first attempt involved trying to blow smoke in the squirrels’ faces, but I was largely unsuccessful and quickly became winded as I chased them around the oak trees in my front yard. However, they did seem to enjoy the Grateful Dead music I was playing to lure them in.
And what about the deer? Marijuana use has been shown to lower sperm count. Stoned deer will have less interest and ability to procreate. Additionally, deer that are high will not want to attack neighborhood dogs. In fact, I’d be willing to bet that the deer and dogs will realize they have a lot in common and give peace a chance.
I know many people will consider this an unorthodox method, but I really think it will help solve our problems in a kind and peaceful way. There will be less anxiety for the residents and the animals.
Kirkwood