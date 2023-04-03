Fellow friends and neighbors, I know nothing about running a city or fighting fires, but I have lots of experience resolving conflicts and making peace between two opposing parties. And sometimes, the best solution is the simplest one.
The city of Webster Groves and the firefighters union are in desperate need of a positive and constructive compromise, which is defined as an agreement of mutual consent that represents a settlement of differences where both sides make meaningful and equitable concessions. Both sides must give up something in order to reach a mutually agreeable solution.
As reported in the WKT, negotiations between the city and the firefighters union were going along just fine until the end when a dispute arose concerning minimum staffing. The union pushed to maintain the minimum standard of 12 firefighters per shift — with four to a truck — for public safety and firefighter safety reasons, while the city wanted to drop to 10 per shift — three to a truck — as a way to curb the fire department’s rising overtime expenses.
The city did say that it will continue to staff 12 firefighters to a shift, and when the staff is at 10, it will be because of personnel on sick, vacation or other leave. In this situation, a truck will be staffed with three firefighters/paramedics, rather than four, for a temporary period.
This issue has only grown more complex and distrustful with both sides pointing fingers and seemingly unwilling to compromise. So, here is a simple solution from my simple mind:
The staffing standard every day is 12 firefighters per shift.
In the case of personnel on sick, vacation or other leave, there will be no fewer than 11 firefighters per shift.
The city’s concession is that instead of dropping to 10 per shift, it accepts 11 per shift. Likewise, the union’s concession is that instead of always being staffed at 12 per shift, it accepts 11, but only in those cases of personnel on sick, vacation or other leave.
It would be a WIN for the city, a WIN for the union and, most importantly, a WIN for our community’s safety. What am I missing?
Dave Buck
Webster Groves