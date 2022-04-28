The first day of spring has come and gone.
The birds are singing their springtime song.
But hark, I do believe I hear
The familiar drone of leaf blowers near.
It scatters pollution far and wide.
Often with three blowers side by side.
The noise effectively helps disperse
All wildlife nearby and to make it worse.
The bees that overwinter just below
Are decimated by the obnoxious blow.
All insects, moths and tree frogs too
That begin to emerge are affected too.
The return of leaf blowers now resumes
They bring with them gasoline spewing fumes
With a decibel exceeding 75
That way exceeds a peaceful jive
So, if you want to breathe clean air
Or if you value the creatures out there
Or say you would like to enjoy yourself
In a city that respects your overall health
I encourage a movement to create laws
That limit the freedom of service for lawns
The health of our ecosystems are at stake
Which leads me to only one solution —
THE RAKE.
Jocelyn Rugaber
Webster Groves