The first day of spring has come and gone.

The birds are singing their springtime song.

But hark, I do believe I hear

The familiar drone of leaf blowers near.

 

It scatters pollution far and wide.

Often with three blowers side by side.

The noise effectively helps disperse

All wildlife nearby and to make it worse.

 

The bees that overwinter just below

Are decimated by the obnoxious blow. 

All insects, moths and tree frogs too

That begin to emerge are affected too.

 

The return of leaf blowers now resumes

They bring with them gasoline spewing fumes 

With a decibel exceeding 75

That way exceeds a peaceful jive

 

So, if you want to breathe clean air

Or if you value the creatures out there

Or say you would like to enjoy yourself

In a city that respects your overall health

 

I encourage a movement to create laws

That limit the freedom of service for lawns

The health of our ecosystems are at stake

Which leads me to only one solution — 

THE RAKE.

 

Jocelyn Rugaber

Webster Groves