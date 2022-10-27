Saturday, Oct. 29, is National Drug Take Back Day. This biannual event, organized by the Drug Enforcement Administration, aims to provide a safe, convenient and responsible means of disposing of prescription drugs.
Bring drugs for disposal to the following locations from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Oct. 29:
• Glendale Police Department, 424 N. Sappington Road
• Kirkwood Police Department, 131 W. Madison Ave.
• Rock Hill Police Department, 827 N. Rock Hill Road
• Webster Groves Aquatic Center, 33 E. Glendale Road