Observations from the post-Ferguson COVID-19 riddled St. Louis: Speed limits are increased by 30% regardless of whether it’s a 25 mph zone or a 70 mph zone. License plates are optional and temp plates are forever. Stop signs only count if there’s opposing traffic and then only if the opposing traffic loses in the game of chicken. Painting political symbols on public property and even malicious destruction of private property is okay as long as it’s done by someone who identifies as a member of a preferred group.
Expect your car door to be tried and, if found unlocked, for it to be rifled through every couple of weeks. Is the front door of your house next? “Lock it or Lose it?” How is this our fault? Why give a free pass to selfish, malicious, criminal behavior? How about “Break the Law, Go to Jail?” So you can say I’m wrong but you need to prove it by actually pulling somebody over on occasion, enforcing the violations, and prosecuting the misdemeanors. Otherwise, where does it end?
Tim Keeney
Webster Groves