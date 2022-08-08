I would like to thank Don Corrigan and the Times for the heads up about the library. I sure hope parents are paying attention. The situation couldn’t be more clear with quotes from the directors at both the Kirkwood Public Library and the Webster Groves Public Library — we even get a photo of Cooper for easy identification.
I really must address this frenzy over “book banning.” The idea being put forward is that any objection to any book is equivalent to Nazi-style book burning. No. It is not. Publishing changed 20-plus years ago and no longer has any line it will not cross. Now we’ve been warned there is also no line the public library will not cross. If you doubt it, test it like I did. Look up the worst topics you can think of in the subject catalog and see if they’re available. Then ask yourself, should our tax dollars be purchasing the worst books imaginable? What are we trying to do?
The St. Louis County library system seems to have already done an actual “book burning” of sorts, roughly 10 or 12 years ago, and it was done quietly by employees. Long story short, I had been using my local county library profusely to teach my own children, especially the juvenile non-fiction (the shelves were stuffed). Then one day all the shelves were half empty (they stayed that way), and most of the staff turned over, including the director. All over the nation, people were talking about dumpsters behind libraries stuffed full of books and librarians were saying they were just “weeding.” I didn’t see the dumpster, but I noticed the library was no longer the great resource it once was. I wish I could say they got rid of the worst books they had recently purchased. Oh no, they kept those.
Jill Lawrence
Webster Groves