Alfeld, Ruth Alvina (nee Bender) passed away in Jesus’ arms on Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019.
Beloved wife of Richard “Dick” Alfeld for 65 years; loving mother of Pamela (Paul) Ziegenbein, Patricia Alfeld and Sandra (Randall) Hill; cherished grandmother of Megan Levermann, Travis (Madi) Ziegenbein and Tyler Ziegenbein, Bailey and Emma Hill; dear sister of the late Norman (Eugenia survived) Bender; dear sister-in-law of Leonard Alfeld; dear aunt, cousin and friend to many.
Memorial service was held Wednesday, Aug. 14, at Central Presbyterian Church, 7700 Davis Drive, Clayton, Missouri 63105. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or Central Presbyterian Church. Arrangements by Bopp Chapel. www.boppchapel.com