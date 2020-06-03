Ferger, Rebecca Jane, 96, passed away peacefully on the evening of May 27, 2020, at Manor Grove Nursing Home in Kirkwood of natural causes. Born on Feb. 24, 1924, to Carl Henry Goff and Margret Ellen Fagen in Charleston, Illinois. Graduated Dixon High School in Dixon, Illinois, then received her bachelor's degree in education and recreation from Central Michigan State University in 1946. On Aug. 26, 1946, she was united in marriage to Jack Allen Ferger. They lived in Bloomington, Indiana, where Jane taught school while Jack attended the University of Indiana. When moving to St. Louis, Jack and Jane chose Webster Groves to raise their family. Jane was an active member of Webster Groves Presbyterian Church where she served as a deacon, an elder and a Stephen minister.
Jane was an educator, an administrator and an innovator. Early childhood education was her primary focus. She taught kindergarten and nursery school at Epstein Hebrew Academy. She was the director of the Webster Groves Presbyterian Church Nursery School. She developed and ran summer camp programs in Webster Groves. She was instrumental in the creation of the Teachers As Parents program. In retirement, she was a reading assistant at Hudson Elementary School, tested children for Webster schools and sold books to schools with The Book Lady. She was a busy, active woman.
She adored being a mother, a grandmother and a great grandmother. She created a home filled with style. She enjoyed sewing, gardening, playing bridge and cooking.
She is preceded in death by her husband Jack; her brother Charles William Goff, her sister-in-law Louise; her sons Jeffrey Allen Ferger and Jay Carl Ferger; and her granddaughter Margaret Katherine Ferger. Jane is survived by her daughter Jeanne Jung; her daughter-in-law Jeanne Cashman; her nephew Tom Goff (Mei-Lin Lewis); her grandchildren Alex Ferger, Jordan Mantia (Mike), Stuart Ferger, Ellen Judy, Patrick and Chris Clark; great-granddaughters Jessica and Madilyn; adopted daughter Michelle Paillou, and many dear friends.
The family wishes to express their deepest gratitude to the staff of Manor Groves Nursing Home where Jane found a home, enjoyed participating in the activities and received excellent, thoughtful care.