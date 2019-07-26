Norma Janet St. Cyr (nee Tuttle)

St. Cyr, Norma Janet (nee Tuttle) of Chesterfield, Missouri, was born Aug. 7, 1927, in Arlington, Massachusetts, to Charles Edward and Susan (nee Goldthwaite) Tuttle and entered into rest Monday, July 15, 2019, at Friendship Village in Chesterfield, Missouri, at the age of 91.
She is survived by two children, Steve (Susie) St. Cyr of Webster Groves, Missouri, and Susan (John) Ott of Windermere, Florida; five grandchildren, Evan (Siri Vik) St. Cyr, Jenna St. Cyr, Caitlin (Drew) Biggs, Emily (Chris) Beckman and Nicholas Ott; three great-grandchildren, Liva St. Cyr, Henry St. Cyr and Sam Jory, along with many family and friends.
Norma enjoyed golf, tennis, traveling, playing bridge and time with her family. She did volunteer work at Missouri Baptist Medical Center and the Missouri Historical Society. Norma also took loving care of her husband before his passing. She will be fondly remembered and dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Thanks to the staff at Friendship Village Chesterfield.
Memorial visitation was held on Sunday, July 21, from 2 p.m. until the celebration of life at 3 p.m., at Chapel Hill Mortuary, 10301 Big Bend Road, Kirkwood, Missouri. Interment will be held at a later date at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the American Heart Association.
Family and friends can review and share stories, photos and condolences online at www.stlfuneral.com and follow details of this event and others in the community at www.facebook.com/stlchapelhill.