Mildred Kent

Kent, Mildred passed away peacefully in her Webster Groves, Missouri, home surrounded by family. Born: Aug. 19, 1925. Died: May 20, 2020. Preceded in death by husband, First Lt. Henry Warrington Kent, and survived by Constance Hovis, Catherine Shreves, Kevin (Lisa) Kent, Karen (Kurt) Waller, and 32 grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Millie's life was full of music, teaching piano and entertaining while residing over 50 years in Webster.
Private burial joining her loving husband at Jefferson Barracks with church services to be announced at Webster Groves Presbyterian Church.