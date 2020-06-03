Michael Leslie Young

Young, Michael Leslie, age 77, of St. Louis, Missouri, passed away on Monday, June 1, 2020, in St. Louis, Missouri.
Michael was born on Jan. 15, 1943, in Kirkwood, Missouri, the son of James Young and Bernadine (Tellman) Young. He married Janet J. Young in 1973, his beloved wife for 46 years until she predeceased him last year.
Michael worked as a broadcast engineer for nearly every local television station in St. Louis, including KDNL-TV (Channel 30) for over 30 years. Michael enjoyed televisions, radios, computers, electrical gadgets of all sorts, home movies, a good bargain and films about World War II (especially those starring John Wayne). He loved spending time with his grandchildren, who intrigued him almost as much as he did them.
Survivors include his three sons, Michael (Jill) Young, Mark (Kara) Young, and Scott (Chrissy) Young, all of St. Louis, Missouri; his brothers Stephen Young of Jefferson City, Missouri, and Ronald Young of St. Louis, Missouri; his mother-in-law, Dolores Terry of Pinckneyville, Illinois; and his six grandchildren: Elizabeth and Audrey Young, Gabriella Young, Conor and Evan Hazard, and Abigail Young. Michael was a dear uncle and friend to many.
Private funeral services will be held at Bopp Chapel in Kirkwood, Missouri, with private graveside service at St. Peter Cemetery in Kirkwood.