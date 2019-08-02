Bird, Mary Constance Watson, born Nov. 28, 1936, in St. Louis to Samuel McCluer Watson II and Martha Agnes Wilson Watson, passed away on July 25, 2019, in Raleigh, North Carolina. Survived by her devoted husband of 55 years, Robert McKelvy Bird, she was the beloved mother of Margi Bird-Buendia, Tom Bird and Annie Bird (Dauny Lopez), and grandmother of Sofia Lopez Bird, Ketti Lopez Bird and Acacia Lopez Bird.
She was the loving sister of Martha Watson Hornberger, d. Julia Margaret Watson, d. Sally Anne Watson and d. Samuel McCluer Watson III. Visitation will be held in Bopp Chapel at 10601 Manchester Road on Tuesday, Aug. 6, from 4 to 7 p.m. The funeral will be held in Dardenne Presbyterian Church at 11 a.m. on Aug. 7, followed by a burial in the Old Dardenne Cemetery.