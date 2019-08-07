James, Katherine Louise “Katy” (nee Holloman) passed away at age 76 on Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019.
Beloved wife of Robert L. James for 56 years; loving mother of Teresa Chivers, Bob (Cheri) James and Kyle Byers; cherished Maw Maw of Ariana and Killian McCarthy, Jacob, Caleb, Maddy, Olivia and the late Taylor James; dear sister of Dorothy Cederquist and the late Nancy Simons, Ruth Scruggs, and Donald Holloman; loving daughter of the late Richard and Frances (nee Dohr) Holloman; dear sister-in-law of Penny James, Jack (Joan) James and the late Paul (Loraine) James, Ron (Dorothy survived) James and Pam (Ron Survived) Hance; dear daughter-in-law of the late Paul T. and LaRue “Louie” James; loving aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend to many.
Katy was born and raised in Kirkwood, Missouri, where she and Bob raised their family as well. She was staunchly dedicated to her family and friends and fiercely committed to Bob, her soulmate and husband of 56 years. They met in ninth grade at Kirkwood High School and had a love story that is the envy of all who knew them.
As a mother to all children she was loving, happy and supportive; corrections were just a look and furrow of the brow that meant she was not pleased. She was a loving grandmother who thought the world of her grandchildren and provided them with many years of laughter, friendship, guidance and love. As a friend, Katy was honest, loving and direct. She remains our magnetic north, our ideal, and our teacher forever.
Visitation was from 4 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 7, at Bopp Chapel, 10610 Manchester Road in Kirkwood. Funeral service was at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 8, at Bopp Chapel. Interment, Resurrection Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society. www.boppchapel.com