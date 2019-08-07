Friedewald, Dora of Webster Groves, Missouri, was born Sept. 4, 1924, in St. James, Missouri, to Thomas Bray and Agnes (nee Wright) Harrison and entered into rest Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, in Webster Groves, Missouri, at the age of 94 years and 11 months.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, William Friedewald Jr., and her brother “Tommy.”
She is survived by one sister, Marcella Jacobsen; three children, Carolyn Erickson, Cynthia (Thomas) Clifton and William Friedewald III; five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren, along with many family and friends.
Dora was a quilter and an artist. She was married for 67 years before she lost the love of her life. Dora worked as a homemaker. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She will be fondly remembered and dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Visitation is Saturday, Aug. 10, from 11 a.m. until the service at 1 p.m., at Chapel Hill Mortuary, 10305 Big Bend Road, Kirkwood, Missouri. Memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, 4207 Lindell Blvd., St. Louis, Missouri, 63108.
