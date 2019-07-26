Usher, Alexandra (nee MacNutt) married J. Richardson Usher June 11, 1949, and passed to the care of the Lord on July 11, 2019, aged 90.
She was the daughter of portrait painter J. Scott MacNutt and ballerina Agnes Cady MacNutt. She attended Community School, John Burroughs School and Wellesley College, where she developed an interest in traditional folk music. She learned to play the guitar and built a repertoire of folk songs, which led to singing the National Anthem for the opening of the original Busch Memorial Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri, in 1966.
She played the Carriage House and Laughing Buddha in Gaslight Square, and with her husband played in “The Folk Ensemble,” a group comprised of the best folksingers in St. Louis. She was a regular cast member on several Channel 9 children’s shows in the 1950s and organized several local folk festivals.
She taught herself to play solo autoharp in the 1990s, won the National Autoharp Championship in 1993, and the International Championship at Winfield, Kansas, in 2004. This led to giving workshops and performances at a number of national festivals as well as the Ozark Folk Center, Mountain View, Arkansas, in 2008, and the St. Louis Scottish Games 2001- 2007.
Her autoharp recordings include a CD of Christmas music and another of Scottish airs. She authored four Mel Bay books; two are solo autoharp music. “Children’s Song Favorites” and “Sidesplitters” are folksong collections. She has been a regular contributor to the Autoharp Quarterly. She won best-of-show in 1999 at the Iowa State Fair for an afghan which she designed and knitted, and second place for an original baby afghan. Her other interests include writing and painting.
Alex worked closely with Nancy Reagan’s “Chemical People” program in 1979. She spearheaded a drive to stop teenage drinking and drugging in Webster Groves by both raising awareness in the community and encouraging parents and schools to work together in combating the problem.
She was on the original board of St. Louis Irish Arts and the Webster Groves Symphony, and designed several floats for the local July 4th memorial parade. With her family, she provided the music for the evening pre-fireworks show at Memorial Field for the 1976 Bicentennial celebration. She was an Oasis volunteer mentor and began a memoir-writing group at the Rockwood Apartments retirement center.
A memorial service and musical wake for all musicians and friends to attend will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 27, at the First Congregational Church, 10 W. Lockwood Ave., Webster Groves, Missouri 63119. Interment will be at Bellefontaine Cemetery on Monday, July 29, at 10 a.m.