The Oasis Institute, a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting healthy aging, is ramping up recruiting efforts for its 2023-24 Intergenerational Tutoring Program.
The award-winning initiative is looking for older adults to sign up to tutor in St. Louis and the surrounding area school districts. Tutors will be paired with students in grades K-3 to help improve reading and writing skills, as well as build confidence while providing mentorship and friendship along the way.
Volunteers meet with students to work one-on-one every week, following a six-step approach to literacy curriculum developed by educators. No previous teaching experience is required for tutors. Initial and ongoing training is provided, and volunteers are also trained in social emotional learning techniques.
Oasis has trained thousands of older adult tutors, reaching half a million children nationwide since 1982. Ninety-seven percent of students tutored through Oasis improved their reading scores, and 95% of teachers reported improved confidence and self-esteem in their students.
“Our Oasis tutors can make a profound difference in the lives of children,” said Stephanie McCreary, a national tutoring director at Oasis. “Tutors are helping students develop a joy for reading while also providing invaluable mentorship, guidance and friendship that not every child has access to in their daily life.”
The program also benefits older adults by providing social connection and a sense of fulfillment. By 2030, 20% of the nation’s population will be 65 or older, and within a few years, this group will outnumber the country’s children for the first time in United States history.
“As the number of older adults in this country increases, it’s essential that ample opportunities exist for them to live purposeful, active lives both physically and emotionally,” said Mary Click, a national tutoring director at Oasis. “The Oasis Intergenerational Tutoring program impacts both the student and the older adult tutor in a deeply meaningful way, where social connection thrives across generations.”
Interested tutors can call 314-995-9506 or complete an online interest form. School districts can apply to participate in the program by calling 314-862-2933 ext. 231 or filling out an online form. To learn more, visit tutoring.oasisnet.org.