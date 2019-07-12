St. Louis Oasis is part of a national nonprofit educational organization designed to enhance the quality of life of older adults in more than 250 communities. It promotes healthy aging through lifelong learning, active lifestyles and volunteer engagement.
Oasis programs create opportunities that encourage personal growth and service to the community.
Membership in Oasis is free. Participants pay a one time per person, per trimester fee of $8 upon their first registration of the trimester. This fee helps to sustain the organization, making it possible to continue to offer programs in the community.
Following are a few upcoming Oasis programs. For a complete list or for more information, visit www.oasisnet.org.
Technology
• Ask a Techie. Oasis and Crestview Senior Living, 8660 Grant Road, provide free technology help. Receive assistance with a smartphone, computer or tablet in a supportive, welcoming environment. Help is provided on a first come, first served basis. Drop in to ask questions or update your skills. Assistance is offered every Wednesday, from 10 a.m. to noon.
• Android Phone & Tablet with Mary Mueller. This course will teach basic skills for using an Android-based phone including initial setup, gestures, organizing apps and home screens; finding and installing useful apps; and using maps and the camera functions. It also covers Gmail and Google calendar.
Crestview Oasis 804, 8660 Grant Road – Mondays, Aug 5, 12 & 19, 10 a.m. to noon. Fee: $45; Sessions: 3.
• Going Wireless: How to Use WiFi. WiFi is the wireless internet connection available at many coffee shops, libraries and airports. You can also set up a WiFi system at home. Learn all about WiFi, where and how to get it and important safety precautions you need to know. If you have a laptop computer or cell phone with WiFi internet access, you can bring it to class, but this is not required.
Clayton Oasis 143, 50 Gay Ave. – Friday, Aug. 2, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Fee: $15.
Classic Hollywood Series
Mary Saputo highlights classic Hollywood performers and films in this popular entertainment series.
• Cyd Charisse: Golden Age Glamour. Cyd Charisse epitomized Hollywood glamour with a capital “G”. View mesmerizing scenes from many of her famous films, including “Singin’ In the Rain,” “The Bandwagon,” “Silk Stockings” and more. Participants will also learn behind-the-scenes trivia.
Pavilion at Lemay 813 – Friday, July 12, 10 to 11:30 a.m. Fee: $17.
• Ingrid Bergman. Ingrid Bergman became one of the most revered actresses in Hollywood during the 1940s until her career was so memorably rocked with scandal. Come view film clips of her most iconic films from 1939 through 1982, such as “Casablanca,” “The Bells of St. Mary’s,” “Notorious,” “Indiscreet” and “Cactus Flower,” just to name a few.
Clayton Oasis 112, 50 Gay Ave. - Friday, Aug. 16, 1:30 to 3 p.m. Fee: $20.
Art Program
• Paul Gauguin: The Art of Invention. The Oasis Travel Committee will meet at the Saint Louis Art Museum to view the new exhibition of more than 50 works by Paul Gauguin. The exhibition explores the range of his artistic output from his early Impressionist paintings to his iconic works from Brittany and Tahiti to his fascinating exploration of three-dimensional objects. Meet at the Taylor Hall entrance for an hour-long docent-led tour.
Tour 546 – Wednesday, Aug. 7, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Fee: $15.