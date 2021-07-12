Oasis Institute St. Louis staffers applied heaps of hands-on approaches to serve older adults until the COVID-19 shutdown nixed their ability to provide in-person support.
However, the educational-oriented teams of Oasis’ national headquarters — 11780 Borman Drive and the St. Louis operations hub at the Center of Clayton, 50 Gay Ave. — used their teaching skills to quickly utilize online technologies and outdoor activities to keep supporting their members, who are aged 50 years and older.
It was imperative for the nonprofit group to harness a new level of creativity. Founded in St. Louis in 1982, Oasis is active in more than 250 U.S. communities and reaches 50,000-plus individuals each year through programs dedicated to lifelong learning, health and volunteering.
“You need to meet older adults where they’re at. While many of our participants can get what they need to know from our instructional videos on our website, our tutorials or Oasis YouTube Channel, most new technology adopters need a more personal touch,” said Paul Weiss, Oasis president.
Weiss said Oasis set up a help desk with live support reachable by phone within 48 hours or website-enabled email. The online help page also had the group’s free “How to Zoom” video, which answered the most frequent questions about this video conference communications platform that catapulted in popularity at the beginning of the pandemic.
“Building confidence and fluency with digital tools and learning takes time, so we take the approach of ‘every question is a good question, and it’s OK to forget and ask the same question more than once,’” Weiss said.
Oasis Jumped Into Altruistic Action
In January 2021, Oasis team members set out to help address disparities among community members who don’t have access to the internet or tech devices. Sharon Hales, St. Louis Oasis community outreach manager, said 30 Oasis volunteers, along with staff, called St. Louis seniors to register them for COVID-19 vaccinations.
The group has made more than 1,500 telephone calls to date. Suspending in-person Oasis programs affected at least 16 communities in the metropolitan region.
Weiss added: “Not to mention our school-based, intergenerational tutoring program, which deployed 2,400 tutors in 25 school districts (more than 250 elementary schools) throughout the St. Louis region.”
He said one of the largest program areas for the nonprofit is the Oasis Connections Technology Literacy department, available online at Connections.OasisNet.org.
“We’ve been designing curriculum and delivering technology education to older adults for 20 years, and this left us serendipitously equipped to help older adults make the pivot to virtual learning with us,” Weiss said. “I created an internal team of seven senior staff members in finance, technology, lifelong learning, customer service and health to work on designing a from-the-ground-up virtual Oasis center.”
Last June, the organization launched OasisEverywhere.org as that new web-based clearinghouse. Weiss said Oasis now has 1,000-plus unique monthly online participants, and as many as 5,000 enrollments per month.
“We have a customer service staff who help older adults navigate the site, register for classes, learn how to use Zoom and generally provide technology customer support,” he said.
He added that staff members source content from the best classes offered at the nine Oasis centers in St. Louis; Syracuse, New York; Rochester, New York; Washington, D.C.; Indianapolis, Indiana; Albuquerque, New Mexico;
San Antonio, Texas; Los Angeles, California; and San Diego, California; as well as several other nonprofits.
Oasis Everywhere is their digital program delivery platform, such as the Banner Alzheimer’s Institute in Phoenix, Arizona. Where’s a will, there’s also a new delivery approach. Tina Duckett, St. Louis Oasis marketing specialist, said Oasis members receive an electronic eBlast once weekly. It highlights expert instructors and programs, as well as free or low-cost classes such as “Staying Active and Healthy from Home.”
While a printed class catalog used to be mailed, a summer “magalog” recently was emailed. Oasis gift certificates are available for purchase in any denomination, so class fees also can be covered as a present.
Since the pandemic, the Oasis Everywhere webpage offers video conference classes from Oasis offices all over America.
“Even after we go back to in-person classes, we will still offer Oasis Everywhere. Some of our St. Louis classes are offered on Oasis Everywhere, but not all of them,” said Oasis volunteer Deb Abbott, a Fenton resident.
St. Louis Oasis is part of the United Way’s network of nonprofits. When held, Kirkwood Oasis classes typically are hosted at the Kirkwood Community Center, 111 South Geyer Road.