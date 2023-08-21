When St. Louis Oasis was founded in the 70’s, little effort was put into programs dedicated to maintaining the livelihood of aging adults and appreciating them as valuable members of society. Marylen Mann sought to change this.
What began with a few visits to St. Louis senior centers in the late 1970s — observing older adults sitting idly around, working on rudimentary crafts, and playing bingo — ignited an idea in Mann. After tours that day, she remarked, “We can do better for older adults.”
Mann founded Oasis in 1983 to promote healthy aging through lifelong learning, health programs and volunteer service opportunities. Forty years later, Oasis is still committed to strengthening communities by helping older adults live connected, healthy and meaningful lives.
The network has grown from its foundation in St. Louis and now stretches from coast to coast, serving 44 states. Oasis provides over 5,500 lifelong learning classes and 3,560 health and wellness classes, annually, and more than 6,000 older adults volunteer with Oasis every year.
“The value of our mission is supported by study after study. If we want society to age successfully, we must nurture our mind and body and be part of something bigger than ourselves,” said Oasis President Paul Weiss.
Oasis has recently expanded class offerings and fall classes are now available for registration. In addition to offering classes at the main office location (50 Gay Ave.) in Clayton, Oasis also offers classes at the Chesterfield Mall, Eden Seminary, and AgeSmart in O’Fallon, Illinois. Check out fall classes at st-louis.oasisnet.org.
“Tutors and class participants often share they have learned something new, improved their strength or served others. They also often share that they have increased their social engagement and connection. When I hear this from our participants, it’s meaningful,” said Weiss.
For Weiss, the work of Oasis is very personal.
“I came back to St. Louis in 2017 to be closer to parents as they entered their later years of life,” said Weiss. “My engagement with them has helped inform how we engage with older adults at Oasis. I've seen personally the types of programs and services are important to older adults and their caregivers. And my mom is now one of our top online class takers.”
Ann Corrigan, an Oasis participant, utilizes Oasis resources for lifelong learning.
“I come back year after year because I have had my intellectual life stimulated as if I were going to college," said Corrigan. "I have also made many social friends, which as a single person in the world is important to me.”
Oasis is also recruiting tutors for struggling readers in kindergarten through third grade. Tutors work with kids one hour a week during the school year. Learn more about tutoring at 314-995-9506.
50 Gay Ave. | Clayton | 314-862-4859 | stloasis.org/home