Oakland recently celebrated its 100th anniversary — a year late due to the pandemic.
With the passing of this milestone, officials pause to reflect on the history of Oakland, and how and why the city came to be. Of note, there wouldn’t be a city of Oakland had there not first been a Glendale, and neither city might exist if it weren’t for a man named Howard Nichols.
Glendale was incorporated as a village in 1912. Prior to its incorporation, the two areas were informally referred to as Glendale and Oakland. Glendale was named after the Glendale commuter station at Glendale and Berry roads on the southeast corner of the tracks.
Glendale was east of Sappington, south to Big Bend, west to Berry and north to Shady Creek.
Oakland was west of Sappington and took its name from the Franklin estate where Ursuline Academy is currently located. There was also a commuter station called Oakland at Sappington and the Missouri Pacific tracks on the southwest corner.
Kirkwood planned to hold a vote in 1912 to annex all of what is currently Oakland and Glendale. Howard Nichols led the “Anti-Annexation League” and helped incorporate Glendale four days before the annexation vote failed.
Glendale was chosen over Oakland as the name, likely because there were more voters living east of Sappington. Nichols hosted the first city meeting in his home on Monroe in current-day Oakland. Four years later, two wards were created. They were divided by Lockwood, with the northern ward stretching to Essex and Shady Creek and the south ward ending at Big Bend.
By 1919, Board President Nichols unsuccessfully pushed to disincorporate the financially struggling Glendale. In the meantime, Nichols was elected as mayor on April 3, 1920. Since Nichols hadn’t resigned his seat, a new election was called and Nichols promptly resigned as mayor.
On April 6, Ward 2 voted to secede and the Oakland Improvement Association was created with Nichols agreeing to serve as its head. Glendale voted in late May to reclaim the ward, but St. Louis County Court granted a charter to the Village of Oakland on July 1, 1920.
For more on Oakland’s history, Suzanne Bolten’s “Oakland: A History of the People & Their Homes” is available in the Oak Bend Library.
History provided by Oakland Alderman Herb Morisse.