Long-awaited repairs to East Madison Avenue should begin this summer with the Oakland Board of Aldermen’s unanimous passage of the project’s concept plan and construction documents.
The next step is for Oakland City Engineer Grant Stecher to begin the bidding process on the project.
Many residents have been concerned about the possible damage to trees along the street. Two residents went so far as to hire an arborist.
“I’ve had some discussions with residents about trees and lighting,” City Engineer Stecher said. “I will be keeping an eye on the construction process. We looked at the street lighting and it seems adequate. I don’t see any problem with leaving it as is.”
East Madison Avenue resident Eileen Hutcheson said the city should consider the assessment of the city-hired arborist and evaluate the trees that could be affected by the project.
“If there are any serious problems regarding the trees, the city will undertake some kind of effort to try and find some mitigation strategy,” she said. “That is my main concern.”
Oakland Mayor Andrew Stewart agreed and said he had heard that the oldest tree in Oakland may be on East Madison Avenue.
“It’s an Osage orange tree and we need to be very careful around it,” he said. “The certified master arborist has something that blows the dirt off the roots,” Stewart said.
The mayor said the city has authorized the city engineer to be at the site when digging takes place.
“I know from experience that when we have redone other streets, we’ve been very careful with trees and with people’s walks and driveways to ensure they’re put back to the way they were,” Stewart said.
Hutcheson referred to an arborist’s report showing that if any structural roots were cut, the tree would become unstable.
“I’m worried that even if one does one’s best, something like that could happen,” she said.
Mayor Stewart followed that by saying: “There’s always the chance of something bad happening. I can tell you that everybody on this board and (city engineer) Grant are just as passionate about trees as is the arborist.”