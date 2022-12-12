Refreshing honesty from Dan O’Neill’s “Conservative Corner” in the Dec. 2 issue:
“His (Trump’s) greatest achievement was to save this country from Hillary Clinton, a money-grubbing, power-seeking woman who is dishonest from the top of her head to the soles of her feet.”
If your irony meter wasn’t overloaded before, it is now.
Saved from the boundless awfulness of Hillary Clinton, we got instead a superlatively money-grubbing (like no one has ever seen before, everyone is saying), power-seeking (and power-abusing) man who has set all-time records for lies upon lies.
Lies about consequential things and meaningless things, lies that contradict previous lies, and a freshet of brand-new lies. But lies always in service to one goal: Donald Trump’s self interest. (Bet you thought I was going to say “The re-greatening of America,” didn’t you?)
Donald Trump was, in short, dishonest, from his ridiculous orange combover to the tips of his heavily used (at our expense) golf shoes.
And that, friends, was his greatest achievement. Nothing greater in four years of incompetence, rapaciousness, duplicity and bald-faced racist, mean-spirited, spiteful failure.
You can send your irony meter repair bills to Dan O’Neill.
Eric Ressner
Rock Hill