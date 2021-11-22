The Dance Center of Kirkwood presents its 17th annual performance of “The Nutcracker Ballet.” This year’s show will be performed at the new Kirkwood Performing Arts Center, 210 E. Monroe Ave.
Performance times are Saturday, Nov. 27, 1 p.m. and 6 p.m.; and Sunday, Nov. 28, 1 p.m. and 6 p.m.
Theater doors open 45 minutes prior to show time. Tickets are $28 for orchestra seating and $25 for balcony seating. Get tickets at www.dancecenterkirkwood.com
“The Nutcracker Ballet” runs approximately two hours with one 15 minute intermission. It is appropriate for all ages.
Under the guidance of the St. Louis County Health Department, all audience members are required to wear a mask.