A building request has been filed with Kirkwood Planning and Zoning for a for-profit, 80-bed commercial nursing home facility. This request asks that the proposed facility be built in a residential area along North Ballas Road in Kirkwood. The other side of Ballas Road is in Des Peres. Over 700 signatures are on a petition opposing this project.
My hope is that the board members and the planning and zoning staff do not take this request routinely. Building this large for-profit commercial facility in the middle of a residential area will change the total makeup of the neighborhood.
In my opinion, when a request presented to the planning and zoning board alters the design and/or nature of an area, the board members and staff should visit the area prior to handing down a judgment. All should be fully informed and aware of the current design of the area and how the proposed changes will alter not only the look of the area, but the spirit of the neighborhood. You cannot know the neighborhood from lines on a blueprint, aerial view or an artist’s rendition of a structure.
Visiting any area under consideration for a variance should not only be left to planning and zoning, but should also include all officials who will be involved/affected. In this case, that includes the Kirkwood City Council, Kirkwood administration, the officials of the city of Des Peres and officials of St. Louis County. This request, if approved, will have a negative impact on this whole area, not just Kirkwood.
David Anderson
Kirkwood