After reading about the Webster Groves City Council unilaterally breaking off discussions with the fire department, I felt compelled to comment. The direction of this city, in which I have lived now for over 50 years, is deteriorating rapidly. It seems that most of the decline has occurred in the last few years. Police and fire departments are critical to the quality of life in a community. Our city manager seems to be making budget decisions based more on numbers and less on the impact on our quality of life. If we’re trying to prioritize what to cut from our budget, I would suggest that recruiting and retaining police and fire personnel is more important to our community than our city manager.
My other concern is with the city’s budget and the appearance that the city council is only concerned with cutting costs to achieve a better budget. Companies and communities must generate more revenues to work their way out of a financial mess. I would like to suggest the council compare the number of tax paying businesses and total tax revenue of five years ago with the current number of tax paying businesses and total taxes paid to see if Webster is generating more revenue. If this comparison shows our tax revenue is less, then our council has not been doing its job and the residents will continue to be soaked by higher taxes and fewer services.
Terry Dessent - Webster Groves