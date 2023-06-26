Now entering its third year, Kirkwood’s Heart-to-Heart Tutoring is looking for tutors for the fall semester to assist with one-on-one tutoring for students not at grade level in reading.
Tutors meet with students weekly on Wednesdays or Thursdays for one-hour tutoring sessions at the Lemmie Building in Meacham Park and at Robinson Elementary School in Kirkwood. Last school year, 34 students received weekly tutoring through the program.
Tutors do not have to have a background in education to tutor. All tutors are provided with training and materials to ensure they are successful in working with their students.
Heart-to-Heart Tutoring is a consortium of Kirkwood-area churches and community members that was formed to address the education gap issues experienced by many Kirkwood students. The group supports elementary students primarily in first through third grade. The organization partners with Kirkwood School District to identify children who were not at grade level in their learning.
Those interested in volunteering can call 314-966-8167 ext. 133 or email Heart2Heart@kirkwoodumc.org.