As one of my dear young granddaughters says: “Now let me get this straight ...” I would add to that comment: The Republican Missouri legislature let little poor children go without good medical help by refusing to expand Medicaid medical care for the poor, which the Missouri Supreme Court has wisely invalidated.
The Republican Missouri legislature, which espouses religious beliefs, should be made aware of the fact that when Jesus said, “Suffer the little children to come unto me,” he did not mean it to be a commandment.
Dick Reeves
Kirkwood