Kirkwood’s kindergarten class next fall will be its largest in a generation. It’s expected to have more than 460 students — the fifth straight year with 400-plus kindergarteners. Compare that to the current high schoolers, whose classes were in the low 300s when they started. It’s easy to see how buildings throughout the district are maxed out, and the problem is getting worse.
There is growing support for Prop S because parents recognize that kids need the best resources and learning environment available to them in order to grow. I do not disagree. But for those not swayed by emotional appeals from parents and students, let’s talk dollars and cents.
Prop S will decrease your tax rate. This is an indisputable fact. The debt service property tax levy will drop 7 cents per $100 of assessed value. That’s an estimated $43 annual savings for a home assessed at $325,000.
What about operating costs? The district now projects Prop K funds — initially promised to last until 2022 — will stretch until 2025 or 2026, even with a new school. That’s amazing considering total enrollment is projected to increase by another 400-something students in the meantime.
Also, thanks to historically low rates and a strong credit rating, Kirkwood anticipates securing Prop S bonds at 1.65%, nearly half the rate of its current bonds (3.2%). But there’s no guarantee rates will remain so low. Many experts say the presidential election could significantly change the market outlook. Now is the time to act. If we don’t pass Prop S, we may miss a golden opportunity, and our kids won’t be any closer to having the room they need to learn and grow.
Warson Woods