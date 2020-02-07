Green space? Lower taxes? The Kirkwood School District cannot catch a break.
Since when was the Kirkwood School District charged with saving green space? In all of the elections in recent memory, a bloc of voters suggested that the district needs to sell the Lindeman property for cash. Why? So a developer can purchase this highly-valued stretch of land and build a bunch of new homes, with driveways, streets, and maybe a cul-de-sac that funnel more families with kids into the district?
Now we hear voters saying that the school district should not build on this property because of concerns over the environmental impact, which does not necessarily agree with the call to sell it.
The fact is that every school district property has water runoff mitigation plans dictated by the Metropolitan Sewer District, with rain gardens that also result in new habitat for wildlife.
Maybe those anti-Kirkwood School District voters should come check out the overcrowded schools (with rain gardens), on the side of town where the new school is needed. I would much rather a school the size of Keysor be built on that property than to sell it to an unbridled developer.
Despite the circumstantial evidence proclaimed by naysayers (including some of our own board members) based on population trends for St. Louis County, our district enrollment is growing at a startling pace. Now, the district is asking us to approve a bond issue that will result in a lower tax rate, improve multiple school buildings, and accommodate the inevitable growth of learners in our resident population. More space is critically needed, and now is the time to build on a portion of this protected property that our district already owns.
Kirkwood