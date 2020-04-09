I was lying in bed the other morning thinking about the passengers on Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 that disappeared in March of 2014. Were they awake and conscious of whatever unknown doom would befall them? What must it have been like to be cruising in endless silence knowing this was the not the direction of intended destinations?
The current Covid-19 pandemic has caused many of us to experience the uncertainty of in-between places. Most of us, however, will land safely. Maybe the landing location will differ from our intended destination. But it will be safe. We will adapt and even thrive.
And yes, there will be losses. A popular former Webster Groves preschool teacher was among the first to be taken by this frightening virus.
This newspaper is no longer arriving on local lawns in its familiar red bag. Will that service resume? We just don’t know yet.
Meanwhile, Jaime Mowers and Melissa Wilkinson of the Times staff are putting up new stories and information on the Times website every day. Photographers Diana Linsley and Ursula Ruhl are providing new spring images that have become popular photos on Facebook.
This is what your community newspaper can offer in this “time of in-between.”
We have received many, many notes of thanks and encouragement and hope for return of the printed pages of the Times. We thank the many of you who have made contributions via the annual contribution envelopes placed in home-delivered newspapers during the month of March. Those contributions will help to fund an online presence for now.
Randy Drilingas, our in-house IT guy and creative director, has also set up a link on the website at the request of readers who want to make a contribution to their favorite newspaper. We thank you for the gifts and for the affirmations that community journalism is import to you.
Meanwhile, it’s truly spring out there. The flowers blossom. The grass grows. Birds sing, mate and build nests.
Neighbors talk from across the street. People walk, jog, bike and skateboard down my street.
There is no crisis in the season.
A ZOOM group in which I participate has been reading and discussing Eckhart Tolle’s “The Power of Now.” Tolle believes we only truly live in the NOW. When we focus on the NOW moments of our lives, the uncertainties of the future loom less. When we live in the NOW the things we miss from the past become less important.
Right now, it is a spring weekend. Right now, our churches are experiencing the griefs of Good Friday before the celebrations of Easter. Jewish friends will be celebrating Passover, the cata- lyst for a time of deliverance.
Experience the NOW. Believe the future is good hands.