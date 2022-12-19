Has anyone else noticed that Santa has a support system? He has elves, Mrs. Claus and reindeer to help him complete his holiday frenzy. Also, he has no children of his own, because how could he get it all done while parenting? And, he is otherwise unemployed — no 9 to 5 for this guy, because that would be utterly preposterous. There’s no way he could still be jolly after doing all of this by himself.
“YES,” said exhausted mothers everywhere.
So, I’m hiring this year. Feel free to peruse the available positions and apply at stefaniedowns26@gmail.com.
Job Title — ELF
Responsibilities:
• Coordinate the childrens’ gift lists among relatives to make sure there are no redundancies. If Aunt Jessica and Grandma Marge buy the same gift for a child, the root of this year’s family drama will be on your shoulders. The stakes are high. Cross check. Don’t screw this up.
• Compare lists between siblings to allocate gifts fairly. Fairness must factor in cost, number of packages and size of presents.
• Purchase all of the gifts for all of the relatives. Google gifting protocols for mail carriers, trash collectors, hair stylists, etc., and don’t be the jerk who forgets (again).
• Unbox the mountain of Amazon packages.
• Gift wrap all of the presents. Make sure they’re pretty. Use bows and ribbon.
Job Title — MRS. CLAUS
Responsibilities:
• Purchase ingredients for cookies.
• Make cookie dough with the children, carefully making sure everyone gets the same number of turns to participate, lest someone gets cheated and stomps off in fury at the injustice of it all.
• Bake cookies without burning them.
• Make an icing perfect in consistency.
• Watch children massacre your carefully created cookies with six gallons of icing and 18 pounds of sprinkles, all while plastering a fake smile on your face and saying, “Looks good, buddy.”
• Repeat this entire process with a gingerbread house.
Job Title — REINDEER
Responsibilities:
• Run all of the holiday errands.
• Dress the kids in nice clothes and take them to go see the old white guy with a beard who steals all of the credit for the most coveted gifts on the list. Exhibit no bitterness toward him.
• Take the children to see Christmas lights in sub-freezing temperatures. They will inevitably complain about the cold the entire time, but ignore them. This is a “fun activity everyone can enjoy together.”
• Stay up late on Dec. 24 to make sure the presents are stowed under the tree. (This is a very small window. Pay close attention to sleep cycles because excitement leads to insomnia in most children.)