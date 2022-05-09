Reedy Press recently announced the release of its newest local interest book, “Amazing Webster Groves,” by Don Corrigan.
Corrigan, inducted into the St. Louis Media Hall of Fame in 2020, profiles the town he has covered for four decades as editor of the Webster-Kirkwood Times. A writer and journalism professor at Webster University, he interviewed TV and theater stars like Phyllis Diller, Charlotte Peters and Martha Mason, the “Goodbye Girl.”
America’s heartbeat can be found in a St. Louis suburb that’s been a Time Magazine cover story, the subject of a CBS-TV documentary, and a magnet for pollsters at presidential election time. In “Amazing Webster Groves,” discover Old Orchard, where prime real estate was sold out of President Ulysses S. Grant’s log cabin, and Webster Park, where a governor, a senator and many of St. Louis business geniuses once lived.
Read the true tale of the Webster TV housewife who named her hubby “Fang,” the man whose election to be governor was held up when Democrats cried fraud, a zoologist who advocated for “charismatic megafauna,” an atomic age activist who collected 300,000 baby teeth for Strontium 90 detection, and a female author who won a Pulitzer at 24. Learn about the town’s remarkable college and a famous seminary where theologians who advised presidents taught beneath its Oxford Tower. “Amazing Webster Groves” is available wherever books are sold.
Corrigan has reported for his newspaper group from Russia, Bosnia, Northern Ireland and Vietnam. He won a Gannett Foundation Award and the Lewis C. Green Environmental Service Award for his environmental writing. He is the author of eight books.
Book Signings
• Book Launch: Saturday, May 14, from 1 to 3 p.m., at The Webster Groves Bookshop, 27 N. Gore Ave.
• Coffee Chats and Book Signing: May 16 to 20, weekdays TBA, from 8 to 10 a.m., at Webster Garden Café’s outdoor patio, 117 E. Lockwood Ave.
• Remarks and Book Signing: Thursday, May 19, 6:30 to 8 p.m., at The Novel Neighbor, 7905 Big Bend Blvd.