There will be fun for the entire family in downtown Kirkwood throughout the holiday season!
Fall Wine Walk: The first-ever Fall Wine Walk is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 2, from 2-7 p.m.
Complimentary wine at participating merchants, live music and prizes will be part of the fun. Sip wine and stroll from store to store. Many businesses will offer wines from a specific region.
Visit five or more participating shops, have a Wine Card validated, and participants could win a wine-themed bucket filled with items from Grapevine Wine and a collection of gift certificates from Downtown Kirkwood shops and boutiques.
The Fall Wine Walk begins at Ken Connor Park, 102 N. Kirkwood Road, where participants can pick up a Wine Walk Wine List. The first 150 guests will receive a commemorative go-anywhere glass!
In the event of unfavorable weather, the walk will begin at Kirkwood Train Station, 110 W. Argonne.
Holiday Walk: Downtown Kirkwood’s Holiday Walk is Saturday, Nov. 23, beginning at 9:30 a.m.
Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus will arrive by Amtrak train. After his grand entrance, Santa will pose for photos at the Kirkwood Train Station. Children’s activities at the train station run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Adults will enjoy shopping for holiday gifts offered by Downtown Kirkwood’s unique specialty stores — many of which will feature free refreshments and special offers.