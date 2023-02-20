Years ago, I heard someone say: “When I am struggling, the most tangible ways for me to access joy are by mindfully seeking novel experiences, and making progress toward a goal.”
I have no idea who said this or where I heard it, but the idea lodged itself in my brain, and I often find myself using it as a touchstone.
The novelty piece is crucial, because it helps to remind us that the world is not finite or fixed. Novelty can be as grand as traveling to a new place, or as small as taking a turn down a different street on your daily walk. Novelty teaches us that the world is more capacious than we will ever be able to fully grasp, and it prevents us from being stuck in the rut of familiarity.
As adults, we have cataloged the identity and purpose of most of the things in our little microcosm. This can trick us into thinking that we’ve seen it all. But, when we bite into a new food, we are instantly reminded that there’s more. It’s like a tiny door opens in our brain, inviting us into the unknown.
The progress component is also very important, because it prevents us from being stuck in a fixed mindset. As a teacher, I used to talk with my students a lot about a fixed mindset versus a growth mindset. A fixed mindset gives up easily, views the success of others as a threat, believes skills are fixed and avoids challenges. A growth mindset, on the other hand, is persistent, inspired by the success of others and embraces challenges.
As we age, we can forget the value in not knowing something yet. We reach that edge of the unknown and perceive it as the end of the road. With a lower tolerance for the friction we feel between what we know and what we don’t, we are prone to give up on things we aren’t “good” at … yet.
This is why we must focus on making progress, as opposed to conquering a goal. Progress teaches us to appreciate our growth, however small or slow it may be happening. It also helps to connect short-term thinking with long-term thinking.
If you are struggling to conceptualize what this might look like, I encourage you to spend some time watching a child. Kids are always discovering, learning and growing — you can almost see the new neural pathways being developed while they explore the world.
I am not suggesting adding anything to an already full to-do list, but I am simply suggesting that you reconnect to your own child-like sense of wonder. The world, and our brains, are too amazing to only settle for experiencing a fraction of them — go wander into the unknown today!