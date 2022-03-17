Dorn, Nova Jean Merle, went home to be with the Lord on March 8, 2022, at the age of 92.
She was born on Jan. 10, 1930, near Halltown, Missouri, to Gladys and Charles Buffington. She graduated from Southwest Baptist Junior College in Boliver, Missouri. During her Sophomore year, she was the church organist for Boliver Baptist Church. For her junior year, she attended Drury College in Springfield, Missouri. She then moved to St. Louis, where she worked for Southwestern Bell. While working there, she met and married Emil H. Dorn. They had three children, Barbara Jean, Russell Alan and Michael Phillip. She loved being a mother, a grandmother and homemaker, cooking and entertaining, and serving in her church.
As a member of Parkway Baptist Church, she sang in the adult choir, served as music librarian and was an active member of the Ruth Fidelis “Faithful Friend” Sunday School class. She was also an officer in Stonecroft Ministries for 20 years.
She is survived by daughter, Barbara and husband Bob Fabian of Sarasota, Florida; sons, Russell and Michael of St. Louis, Missouri; grandchildren, Robert Fabian and his wife Heather of St. Louis, Tamara and her husband Ian Dowling, Angela and her husband Charlie Savard of Orlando, Florida, and Michelle and husband Ryan Schumaker of St. Louis; great-grandchildren, Aaron, Joel and Jacob Savard of Orlando; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Emil Dorn; brothers, Ira and Charles Buffington; sisters, Myra Batson and Jewell Hendricks; and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services were held on March 14 at the Ortmann Stipanovich Funeral Home in Creve Coeur with burial at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. Arrangements by Ortmann Stipanovich Funeral Home.