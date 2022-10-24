Republican Dean Plocher of Des Peres is seeking reelection again for his seat representing the 89th District in the Missouri House of Representatives. For a second time, he is challenged by Luke Barber, a Democrat, also from Des Peres.
District 89 takes in parts of Des Peres, Town and Country, and Chesterfield.
Dean Plocher
Plocher, 52, was first elected to the Missouri House during a special election in 2015. He has retained his seat ever since, winning reelection in 2016, 2018 and 2020. He currently serves as majority floor leader. In 2019, he was appointed by Gov. Mike Parson to serve on the Uniform Law Commission, which studies and reviews state laws.
Plocher holds a law degree from Saint Louis University and is a practicing attorney, managing his own law firm in Clayton. He formerly served as a municipal judge in the 21st Judicial Circuit. A St. Louis native, Plocher lives in Des Peres with his wife and their two children.
Plocher is campaigning on promises of promoting jobs and economic growth, tax reform and ensuring quality schools. As the owner of a small farm in Illinois, he aims to support farmers and local food production in Missouri.
“I come from an agrarian family. I appreciate the hard work people put into their farms,” he said. “I want our food produced in Missouri, and put in produce aisles in Missouri. I don’t want our food coming from other countries or states.”
Plocher’s most recent accomplishment includes passing $40 million in annual tax breaks for farmers, ranchers and other agricultural-related businesses earlier this month.
In September 2021, he was unanimously elected to serve as the next Speaker of the House. Should he be reelected, Plocher will take the position starting in January 2023.
Luke Barber
Barber first ran for the Missouri House of Representatives in 2020, receiving just over 40% of the vote. He was defeated by Plocher, who secured 59.6% of ballots.
Barber, 27, was inspired to run after no one stepped up to challenge Plocher in 2020.
“I bumped into Cori Bush at a watch party for the Sanders campaign and I asked her, ‘What do I do?’” said Barber. “She said if I had the chance, I should go for it. That really pushed me to run in 2020.”
Barber recently completed his bachelor’s degree in public policy and administration from the University of Missouri-St. Louis. He graduated from Kirkwood High School and resides in Des Peres.
Barber is a member of the United Food and Commercial Workers Union Local 655 and an Eagle Scout with Troop 313. He is co-founder of the Able-Disable Partnership at UMSL, a student club focused on advocating for students with disabilities. He currently serves on the St. Louis County Commission on Disabilities.
“I have an autism diagnosis. Having received a lot of resources through Medicaid and the Department of Social Services, my focus is primarily on disability advocacy,” said Barber. “One of my priorities is universally-designed accessible housing. It’s very pocketed and it’s not really available in West County.”
Another of Barber’s focuses is ending what’s known as the “14(c) Loophole,” which allows sheltered workshops — which employ people with disabilities — to pay employees as little as $1.10 per hour.
Barber also supports strengthening public education, reproductive rights and LGBT rights.
While Barber may be a newcomer, he hopes voters will support him in his mission for change.
“If my opponent wins, everything will stay the same. If I win, it will send a shock wave across Jefferson City, because historically the speaker has never lost,” he said. “It would send a strong message that we’re tired of the status quo. We want real systemic change. By focusing on the ones who struggle the most, we ultimately lift up everyone.”