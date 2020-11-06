U.S. President & Vice President (Missouri)
Donald J. Trump & Michael R. Pence REPUBLICAN –1,711,848 – 57%
Joseph R. Biden & Kamala D. Harris DEMOCRATIC –1,242,851 – 41%
Jo Jorgensen & Jeremy Cohen LIBERTARIAN – 40,93 – 21%
Howie Hawkins & Angela Nicole Walker GREEN – 8,219 – .3%
Don Blankenship & William Mohr CONSTITUTION – 3,894 – .1%
U.S. Representative District 1
Anthony Rogers REPUBLICAN – 59,156 – 19%
Cori Bush DEMOCRATIC – 245,520 – 79%
Alex Furman LIBERTARIAN – 6,68 – 12%
U.S. Representative District 2
Ann Wagner REPUBLICAN – 230,617 – 52%
Jill Schupp DEMOCRATIC – 201,520 – 45%
Martin Schulte LIBERTARIAN – 11,558 – 3%
Governor
Mike Parson Republican – 1,713,152 – 57%
Nicole Galloway Democratic – 1,216,192 – 41%
Rik Combs LIBERTARIAN – 48,843 – 2%
Jerome Howard Bauer GREEN – 17,117 – .6%
Lieutenant Governor
Mike Kehoe REPUBLICAN – 1,724,050 – 58%
Alissia Canady DEMOCRATIC – 1,141,225 – 39%
Bill Slantz LIBERTARIAN – 53,502 – 2%
Kelley Dragoo GREEN – 27,981 – 1%
Secretary of State
John R. (Jay) Ashcroft REPUBLICAN – 1,790,873 – 61%
Yinka Faleti DEMOCRATIC – 1,072,415 – 36%
Carl Herman Freese LIBERTARIAN – 55,320 – 2%
Paul Lehmann GREEN – 23,981 – .8%
Paul Venable CONSTITUTION – 13,066 – .4%
State Treasurer
Scott Fitzpatrick REPUBLICAN – 1,735,565 – 59%
Vicki Lorenz Englund DEMOCRATIC – 1,113,785 – 38%
Nicholas (Nick) Kasoff LIBERTARIAN – 64,267 – 2%
Joseph Civettini GREEN – 18,936 – .6%
Attorney General
Eric Schmitt REPUBLICAN – 1,745,353 – 59%
Rich Finneran DEMOCRATIC – 1,108,944 – 38%
Kevin C. Babcock LIBERTARIAN – 80,715 – 3%
State Senate District 1
David Lenihan REPUBLICAN – 42,980 – 45%
Doug Beck DEMOCRATIC – 53,274 – 55%
State Senate District 15
Andrew Koenig REPUBLICAN – 60,329 – 54%
Deb Lavender DEMOCRATIC – 51,276 – 46%
State Representative District 89
Dean Plocher REPUBLICAN – 14,956 – 60%
Luke Barber DEMOCRATIC – 10,090 – 40%
State Representative District 90
Anne Landers REPUBLICAN – 10,440 – 43%
Barbara Phifer DEMOCRATIC – 13,636 – 57%
State Representative District 91
Sarah Unsicker DEMOCRATIC – 17,824 – 100%
County Executive Unexpired term ending 2022
Paul Berry III REPUBLICAN – 189,385 – 36%
Sam Page DEMOCRATIC – 302,087 – 58%
Theo Brown, Sr. LIBERTARIAN – 11,392 – 2%
Elizabeth (Betsey) Mitchell GREEN – 16,429 – 3%
Constitutional Amendment 1
Amends the Missouri Constitution to extend the two term restriction that applies to the Governor and Treasurer to the Lt. Governor, Secretary of State, Auditor and the Attorney General.
Yes 1,373,891 48% No 1,486,860 52%
Constitutional Amendment 3
Amends the Missouri Constitution to:
* Ban gifts from paid lobbyists to legislators and their employees;
* Reduce legislative campaign contribution limits;
* Change the redistricting process voters approved in 2018 by: (i) transferring responsibility for drawing state legislative districts from the Nonpartisan State Demographer to Governor-appointed bipartisan commissions; (ii) modifying and reordering the redistricting criteria.
Yes 1,471,892 51% No 1,413,223 49%
Missouri Supreme Court
• Judge PATRICIA BRECKENRIDGE Retained
Missouri Court of Appeals Eastern District
• Judge Kurt S. Odenwald Retained
• Judge ROBIN RANSOM Retained
Circuit Court Judges
• Judge Richard M. Stewart Retained
• Judge Renee Hardin-Tammons Retained
• Judge John N. Borbonus Retained
• Judge Mary Elizabeth Ott Retained
• Judge Kristine Allen Kerr Retained
Circuit Court Associates
• Judge Nicole S. ZellwEger Retained
• Judge Lorne J. Baker Retained
• Judge John F. Newsham Retained
• Judge Virginia W. Lay Retained
• Judge Robert M. Heggie Retained
• Judge Matthew H. Hearne Retained
Shrewsbury Proposition A
Imposes a general property tax increase in the amount of40 cents per $100 of assessed valuation of all taxable residential, commercial, and personal property for funding the city operations and providing services to residents. If approved, the City’s total tax levy is expected to be less than the total tax levy in 2019.
Yes 1,801 49.36% No 1,848 50.64%
*Unofficial results represent 100% of State and St. Louis County polling places reporting