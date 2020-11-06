U.S. President & Vice President (Missouri)

Donald J. Trump & Michael R. Pence REPUBLICAN –1,711,848 – 57%

Joseph R. Biden & Kamala D. Harris DEMOCRATIC –1,242,851 – 41%

Jo Jorgensen & Jeremy Cohen LIBERTARIAN – 40,93 – 21%

Howie Hawkins & Angela Nicole Walker GREEN – 8,219 – .3%

Don Blankenship & William Mohr CONSTITUTION – 3,894 – .1%

U.S. Representative District 1

Anthony Rogers REPUBLICAN – 59,156 – 19%

Cori Bush DEMOCRATIC – 245,520 – 79%

Alex Furman LIBERTARIAN – 6,68 – 12%

U.S. Representative District 2

Ann Wagner REPUBLICAN – 230,617 – 52%

Jill Schupp DEMOCRATIC – 201,520 – 45%

Martin Schulte LIBERTARIAN – 11,558 – 3%

Governor

Mike Parson Republican – 1,713,152 – 57%

Nicole Galloway Democratic – 1,216,192 – 41%

Rik Combs LIBERTARIAN – 48,843 – 2%

Jerome Howard Bauer GREEN – 17,117  – .6%

Lieutenant Governor

Mike Kehoe REPUBLICAN – 1,724,050 – 58%

Alissia Canady DEMOCRATIC – 1,141,225 – 39%

Bill Slantz LIBERTARIAN – 53,502 – 2%

Kelley Dragoo GREEN – 27,981 – 1%

Secretary of State

John R. (Jay) Ashcroft REPUBLICAN – 1,790,873 – 61%

Yinka Faleti DEMOCRATIC – 1,072,415 – 36%

Carl Herman Freese LIBERTARIAN – 55,320 – 2%

Paul Lehmann GREEN – 23,981 – .8%

Paul Venable CONSTITUTION – 13,066 – .4%

State Treasurer

Scott Fitzpatrick REPUBLICAN – 1,735,565 – 59%

Vicki Lorenz Englund DEMOCRATIC – 1,113,785 – 38%

Nicholas (Nick) Kasoff LIBERTARIAN – 64,267 – 2%

Joseph Civettini GREEN – 18,936 – .6%

Attorney General

Eric Schmitt REPUBLICAN – 1,745,353 – 59%

Rich Finneran DEMOCRATIC – 1,108,944 – 38%

Kevin C. Babcock LIBERTARIAN – 80,715 – 3%

State Senate District 1

David Lenihan REPUBLICAN – 42,980 – 45%

Doug Beck DEMOCRATIC – 53,274 – 55%

State Senate District 15

Andrew Koenig REPUBLICAN – 60,329 – 54%

Deb Lavender DEMOCRATIC – 51,276 – 46%

State Representative District 89

Dean Plocher REPUBLICAN – 14,956 – 60%

Luke Barber DEMOCRATIC – 10,090 – 40%

State Representative District 90

Anne Landers REPUBLICAN – 10,440 – 43%

Barbara Phifer DEMOCRATIC – 13,636 – 57%

State Representative District 91

Sarah Unsicker DEMOCRATIC – 17,824 – 100%

County Executive Unexpired term ending 2022

Paul Berry III REPUBLICAN – 189,385 – 36%

Sam Page DEMOCRATIC – 302,087 – 58%

Theo Brown, Sr. LIBERTARIAN – 11,392 – 2%

Elizabeth (Betsey) Mitchell GREEN – 16,429 – 3%

Constitutional Amendment 1

Amends the Missouri Constitution to extend the two term restriction that applies to the Governor and Treasurer to the Lt. Governor, Secretary of State, Auditor and the Attorney General.

Yes   1,373,891   48%      No   1,486,860   52%

Constitutional Amendment 3

Amends the Missouri Constitution to:

* Ban gifts from paid lobbyists to legislators and their employees;

* Reduce legislative campaign contribution limits;

* Change the redistricting process voters approved in 2018 by: (i) transferring responsibility for drawing state legislative districts from the Nonpartisan State Demographer to Governor-appointed bipartisan commissions; (ii) modifying and reordering the redistricting criteria.

Yes   1,471,892   51%      No   1,413,223   49%

Missouri Supreme Court

• Judge PATRICIA BRECKENRIDGE Retained

Missouri Court of Appeals Eastern District

Judge Kurt S. Odenwald Retained

• Judge ROBIN RANSOM Retained

Circuit Court Judges

• Judge Richard M. Stewart Retained

• Judge Renee Hardin-Tammons Retained

• Judge John N. Borbonus Retained

• Judge Mary Elizabeth Ott Retained

• Judge Kristine Allen Kerr Retained

Circuit Court Associates

• Judge Nicole S. ZellwEger Retained

• Judge Lorne J. Baker Retained

• Judge John F. Newsham Retained

• Judge Virginia W. Lay Retained

• Judge Robert M. Heggie Retained

• Judge Matthew H. Hearne Retained

Shrewsbury Proposition A

Imposes a general property tax increase in the amount of40 cents per $100 of assessed valuation of all taxable residential, commercial, and personal property for funding the city operations and providing services to residents. If approved, the City’s total tax levy is expected to be less than the total tax levy in 2019.

Yes   1,801    49.36%      No   1,848   50.64%

*Unofficial results represent 100% of State and St. Louis County polling places reporting