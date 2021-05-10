After 15 years in aesthetic nursing, registered nurse Carol Anderson wanted to create a medspa with a holistic approach to beauty and wellness.
Nouveau MedSpa, which just celebrated its fifth anniversary, offers beauty and skincare treatments with results backed by science — phototherapy, neuromodulators, fillers, facials, fractionated radiofrequency, chemical peels, microneedling, massage and more!
“Clients, both women and men, have become more educated and want a more whole person experience,” said Anderson. “Aesthetic nursing is a complex and beautiful weave of science, art, psychology and love. It provides an opportunity to share life and to light up others’ lives.”
Anderson finds the science behind her profession fascinating, and loves the relationships she developes with clients, which she considers new friends.
Anderson is a sailor and a triathlete, and a mother of three and grandmother of six. Spa coordinator Beth Schrieber, who started in 2017, is also a photographer, a mother of seven, a grandmother of two, and a private pilot.
“We are authentic, honest and knowledgeable,” said Anderson. “We will always do what we believe is best for the client.”
To support women in the community, Nouveau MedSpa is hosting a discussion series called “Women To Women,” in which Anderson herself, or invited guest speakers, will discuss a variety of topics, from beauty and wellness to life issues and work-life balance.
To see what’s coming up in the “Women to Women” series, or to learn more about treatments or make an appointment, visit www.nouveaumedspa.com, or call 314-394-3314.
320 S. Kirkwood Road Suite 104 • Kirkwood
314-394-3314 • www.nouveaumedspa.com