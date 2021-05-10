Carol Anderson believes skin is the storyteller of health. At Nouveau MedSpa in Kirkwood, which celebrated five years in business last month, Anderson offers a full array of medical procedures to beautify skin and help clients feel their best.
“Once you see something on the surface of your skin, it’s the storyteller of what else is going on in your body,” said Anderson. “Our goal is to help people reach back in and say ‘What’s my lifestyle pattern? What’s my diet like? What’s my exercise like? Am I creating an environment in which my skin can radiate?’ That’s how it started here.”
Anderson, a registered nurse with over a decade of experience, formerly worked in aesthetic nursing. She opened Nouveau MedSpa to provide aesthetic and cosmetic procedures with a holistic approach. Her business offers facials, botox, fillers, phototherapy, platelet-rich plasma, microneedling, chemical peels, InstaLift threads, biostimulation and more — cosmetic procedures based in science.
“We really talk here a lot about beauty inside out. We really want people to appreciate their features, their characteristics, all the parts of them that equal beauty,” said Anderson.
“We’re always trying to look at the face and figure out what the best route or combination of services would be to help the person get to their end goal and help them have really healthy, youthful-looking skin,” she added.
Anderson said being a female business owner has made some things difficult at times — such as dealing with banks and obtaining loans — but that for the most part, her gender has been advantageous in her chosen profession. Her background in nursing, she added, has lent itself to many different avenues of health care, beauty and wellness.
To continue improving the lives of local women, Anderson recently introduced the Women to Women Series in which she or an invited guest discusses helpful topics such as work-life balance, beauty and wellness, or life issues.
“We want to offer the opportunity to our clients and women in the community for good, solid information on issues that might be of interest,” she said.
Nouveau MedSpa is located at 320 S. Kirkwood Road, Suite 104. Learn more about Nouveau MedSpa and check out what’s coming up for the Women to Women Series by calling 314-394-3314 or visiting the spa’s website at nouveaumedspa.com.