The Webster-Kirkwood Times and the South County Times will cease publication after the March 27 issue coming out this week. West End Word will publish its April 3 edition next week. Webster-Kirkwood Times, Inc. intends to continue an online presence for the Webster-Kirkwood Times at least through April. Evaluations for a future print product will be made as more information about the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic becomes known. The owners and the staff of Webster-Kirkwood Times, South County Times and West End Word are grateful for the years of confidence our advertising clients and our readers have placed in our newspapers. As for the future, we shall see.
Dwight Bitikofer
president
Webster-Kirkwood Times, Inc.