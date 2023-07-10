As we grill hot dogs and drink beer to celebrate our independence just like our founding fathers before us, I am reminded of the words in the Declaration of Independence that state “all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.” If this is true, why can’t I purchase and set off fireworks in Kirkwood?
I would like to see Kirkwood be a pioneer in recognizing the therapeutic benefits of explosions. Many people struggling with mental and physical health could show improvement in mood and overall wellbeing through repeated use of fireworks.
Why shouldn’t Kirkwoodians be able to purchase small amounts of pyrotechnics legally and safely? If lighting up a Roman candle in the privacy of my own property or blowing a beer can sky-high with an M-80 brings me happiness, who is Kirkwood to deny me the comfort that loud and colorful explosions provide?
Some people will argue that fireworks cause injuries. There is no denying that precautions should be taken. Children should never use fireworks unless they are under the strict supervision of an adult or a slightly older sibling. Glow sticks make a great alternative to sparklers for children whose parents aren’t any fun. Because most serious injuries occur on July 4, consider setting your fireworks off the day before or after. Most importantly, never invite stupid people to your fireworks display.
Bonus tip: Anyone who decides to ignite Black Snakes instead of firecrackers should be prepared for major disappointment.
It is long past time for Kirkwood to join the more progressive cities like Arnold and Festus, and recognize all of the recreational, medicinal, psychological and financial benefits that fireworks have to offer. Nothing says “Happy Birthday, America” like sitting in a lawn chair in your driveway and blowing up products imported from China.
James Shorts
Kirkwood