This is in response to the article in the Sept. 16 Times outlining the city’s consideration to buy flood victims’ homes in Webster Groves.
I don’t understand why the city would consider spending $500,000 to buy out people who knew they were living in a flood zone. The owner quoted in the story outlines how she had to buy flood insurance to get a mortgage. This means that she knew full well before buying the house it could suffer a catastrophic flood.
While I am sorry she had to go through such a mess, this is a lesson not to buy in a flood zone. When the city is cutting staff, taking away police and fire benefits, and refusing to match funds for an improved rec center, there is no room to reward bad decisions by spending $500,000.
Gene Denbow
Webster Groves