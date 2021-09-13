I just received a message on TV to remember 9/11. Great sadness came to me upon hearing that. For 3,000 lives taken by these unknown madmen that attacked our country, in retaliation, we took at least a million lives, if not three million lives.
This is not the country with the values I grew up loving. I grew up in a country with a moral compass, where the population believed in treating other people as you would like to be treated. I grew up in a country with the value of loving others. We were a light to the world. Our strength comes from that love.
Linda Davis
Kirkwood