I’m writing about the gun crisis. I came home the other day and noticed gun show signs everywhere in close proximity to the GreenBriar condos close to Big Bend in Kirkwood. Apparently, there is a gun show in Fenton.
It is hard for me to stand back and watch while innocent victims are being gunned down — children, teens, young adults, adults, elderly — you hopefully get my drift. Why do gun shows continue to take place when so many people are killed?
“Because most gun shows are unregulated, they have become an attractive source of weapons for people looking to circumvent background checks and other gun safety laws. Unsurprisingly, then, guns purchased at gun shows are disproportionately used in criminal activity. Studies indicate that guns purchased in states with weak gun show regulations are particularly likely to be used in crime,” according to the Giffords Law Center.
I’m not talking about those individuals that have guns for protection, who have a license to carry, but those who use them illegally. What can we do as citizens who care about these innocent victims? I’m truly tired of standing back and waiting for the next victim.
Some may say this goes against the Second Amendment. That amendment is for protection not killing. Our country needs help. I’m a mom, educator, distressed citizen who truly wants to make a difference and am not sure where to turn. Any ideas?
Caroline Maury
Kirkwood